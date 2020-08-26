Gary Cookus

Gary Lynn Cookus, age 69, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 at his home in Iola.
Gary was born Sept. 1, 1950 to Frank and Mary (Andrews) Cookus in Beatrice, Neb. Gary attended high school at Lincoln East High School in Lincoln, Neb., where he graduated in 1969. After high school, he drove a truck with his brother Frank until joining the U.S. Air Force. He served 20 years in the Air Force before retiring. After retiring from the military, he owned and operated Cookus Construction out of Hastings, Neb. He received his associate of applied science degree from Neosho County Community College in December of 2000. Gary fully retired in June of 2009.
Gary enjoyed tinkering with electronics and loved woodworking. He made custom cabinets during his career and also in his spare time. He was known for being a perfectionist. Family was so important to Gary. He spent time with his grandchildren every chance he got.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Don, Walter, and Richard Cookus; nephews, Bobby and Richard Cookus; and nieces, Teresa Wallace, Cindy Devor, and Elizabeth Cookus.
Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Dawn; children, Andrea Northcutt and husband, Darren, Aaron Cookus and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Christopher Northcutt, Johanna Hendry, Breanna Northcutt, Kolton Northcutt, Dakota Cookus, Remingtyn Cookus, Easton Cookus, and Brantlee Cookus; three great-grandchildren, Izaac Northcutt, Noah Northcutt, and Maggie Hendry; brother, Frank Cookus; nephews, Jimmy and Scotty Cookus; nieces, Kim Cookus and Stacy Bechtel; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service in honor of Gary will take place at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Gary are suggested to the Gary Lynn Cookus Memorial Fund and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.