Gary Larkins

Gary Lee Larkins passed away peacefully in his home on March 9, 2022. Gary was born April 1, 1940, the son of Esther and Roy Larkins. He was born and raised in Raytown, Mo. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Vicki Larkins. They moved from Kansas City, Mo., in 1997 to settle in their forever home on “the farm” outside of Bronson.
Gary is also survived by several children from previous marriages: Troy Lee Larkins and wife, Rene Enos and husband, Crystal Jones and husband, Dawn Ann Miller and husband, and Corey Brown and partner. Also surviving are several grandkids and great-grandkids.
Gary loved his family and life on the farm. He enjoyed Sunday cookouts with all the kids and enjoyed tinkering in his many garages. He loved spending time at the lake on his boat with his family in his younger years. Gary also loved working on old cars and having some beers with his friends at the Elks on a Friday night.
Gary will always be remembered for his quick wit, sarcasm in the best of moments and his great love for his wife Vicki and all his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date. He is at peace now with the Lord and will always be watching over his loved ones.
Thank you for all the memories you have given to all of us through the years. They will never be forgotten and will live within us for eternity. Fly high Gary Lee, Pops, Grandpa, Dad.
Memorials in honor of Gary are suggested to ACARF and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS, 66749. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
