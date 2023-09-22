 | Fri, Sep 22, 2023
Gary Riley

Aug. 4, 1945-Sept. 20, 2023

Obituaries

September 22, 2023 - 3:25 PM

Gary Dean Riley, 78, of Iola, died Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at his son’s home in Lillington, N.C. 

He was born in Mont Ida, on Aug. 4, 1945, to Johnnie and Lillie (Horst) Riley. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gertrude Evelyn “Lynn” Riley; son David Gordon; sisters Lillie Joann Riley, Donna Arbuckle, and Betty Young; and brother Gerald Riley. 

Survivors include sister Martha Henry of Ottawa and brother Larry Riley of Gas; son Dennis Jay Riley of Colorado; son Gary Travis Riley of North Carolina; daughter Christina Viola Clem of Ohio; 14 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren. 

Inurnment will be at Mont Ida Cemetery in the spring. 

