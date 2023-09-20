Gene Anderson

Cloyce Eugene Anderson, age 91, of Colony, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, Kansas.
Cloyce Eugene Anderson was born on Aug. 5, 1932, in Belton, Mo., the son of Cloyce Landon and Clara Edith (Averill) Anderson.
The family moved to Colony when Gene was 11 years old. Gene graduated Colony High School in 1951, where he met Claudette Fivecoat. Gene and Claudette were united in marriage on July 26, 1953, in Garnett, Kansas and were blessed with two daughters, Nancy Gampper and Leanne Trabuc.
Gene is survived by his daughter, Leanne Trabuc of Colony; grandson, Derek (Salena) Trabuc of Wakita, Okla.; granddaughters, Laura (Josh) Mathis of Iola, Krista (Scott) Starrett of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Nicole (Kyle) Wainwright of Wamego; great-grandsons, Kaster Trabuc of Alva, Okla., Royce Mathis of Iola, Austin and Adam Wainwright of Wamego; and great-granddaughters, Mariah Mathis of Iola, and Adley Wainwright of Wamego.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Claudette Anderson; his daughter, Nancy Gampper; and his son-in-law Butch Trabuc.
Gene served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Upon his return from the service, Gene and Claudette lived in Iola where Gene worked at the Pet Milk Company for seven years. Gene started farming and raising cattle after the Pet Milk Plant closed in Iola. He enjoyed being a farmer and rancher for 35 years before he and Claudette both retired.
Gene enjoyed traveling with Claudette and his daughters all over the United States on annual family vacations. Later, Gene and Claudette traveled to Europe and visited the Army base in Regensburg, Germany, where Gene was stationed during his military service. After retirement, Gene and Claudette enjoyed setting up their antique glass at shows across the United States.
They also were proud supporters of their daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their piano and sports activities. Gene was a member of the Colony United Methodist Church, a member of the Colony Lions Club for almost 60 years, and served on the Anderson County Hospital Board, the Rural Water District #5 Board and the Public Wholesale Water Board for many years.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Colony United Methodist Church in Colony. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Colony United Methodist Church or Colony Lions Club and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
