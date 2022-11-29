Joe Gene Klingensmith, 75, Emporia, passed away Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at the Topeka VA Hospital.
Gene was born Aug. 15, 1947, in Newton, the son of Alvin H. and Frances (Doty) Klingensmith. He grew up in Humboldt and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.
On April 7, 1992, Gene married Mary Ann “Kate” Elliott in Las Vegas, Nevada. She survives at the home. Prior to marrying Kate, Gene married Marilyn Baker and later divorced.
Other survivors include son Daniel Klingensmith (Teraricka) of Emporia, daughter Elaine Legitt (John) of Chanute, and other relatives, including brother Richard Klingensmith of Iola. He was preceded in death by daughter Sandra Klingensmith.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home in Emporia. Pastor Mike Stubbs of the Victory Fellowship Church will be officiating. Interment follows at 2 p.m. at the Thornburg Cemetery north of Altoona.
Memorial contributions may be made to Topeka VA Hospital and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to www.robertsblue.com.
