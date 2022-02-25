Gladys Helman

Gladys Marie Helman, 86, LaHarpe, died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at Moran Manor, Moran.
Gladys was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Kansas City, Mo., to Frank Hoover and Gladys (Lavenberg) Hoover.
She and Harman G. Helman, Jr. were married Aug. 2, 1952, in Geneva, Kansas.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; son, Donnie Helman; an infant daughter and an infant son.
She is survived by daughters, Virginia (Jeff) Driskel, LaHarpe, and Teresa Helman, Uniontown; sons, Bob Helman, Mildred, and Richard (Lisa) Helman, LaHarpe; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, followed by a graveside service at 2 o’clock in Geneva Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement