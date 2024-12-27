It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce the passing of Glenda Helton, 82, on Dec. 17, 2024, in Iola, Kansas.
Glenda departed this world surrounded by family and love, leaving behind cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Born Oct. 26, 1942, in Fort Scott, Kansas, Glenda was the beloved daughter of Rolla Glenn Holmes and Lorena Wilcox.
She grew up in Humboldt, Kansas, where she developed a love for reading, piano, and Band. Glenda pursued an education in music, IT, Quality Management in Healthcare and graduated cum laude in Business Administration.
A devoted wife to John Helton, Glenda brought endless joy, laughter, and support to their 47 years of marriage. Together, they built a life filled with mutual care, shared humor, and spoiling pets silly.
Glenda was a loving mother to Tammy and Michael and a steadfast friend to all who knew her. She will be remembered for her exceptionally dry humor.
Outside of family life, Glenda was passionate about contract bridge. She also dedicated time and energy to starting Second Chance to support ACARF (Allen County Animal Rescue Facility), Iola Dog Park, and Unity Club, Iola, the Medical Equipment Recycling Network (MERN), Wichita, Kansas; Sweet Adelines Chorus; fostering greyhounds and whippets and playing the piano and organ for Humboldt and Big Creek United Methodist Churches.
Glenda is survived by husband, John Helton, daughter, Tammy Porter, stepsister, Eileen Bombardier, stepbrother, Brad Wilcox, as well as numerous extended family members and friends, especially Maxine Mennish and Mary Absher. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Michael, brother Ron Holmes, and stepsister Gloria Buckley.
A celebration of Glenda’s life will be Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Humboldt, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend and share memories of this remarkable life with the Rev. Peggy Hillman leading.
Afterwards, the celebration will continue at 11:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church 806 N. 9th St., Humboldt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Splash Park (CITF), Iola City Hall, or T & D Donkey Rescue, Inc. https://www.tddonkeyrescueinc.org phone (417)214-9010.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
