Grant Lee Holman, 55, of Iola and previously Elsmore, passed away Jan. 29, 2024.
Grant graduated from Marmaton Valley High in 1986 and later welcomed his son, Jeremiah.
Grant was well known for his talent at the pool table and earned many awards and competitions. It was not uncommon to see Grant around town with his local celebrity bulldog, King Louie. Grant also loved classic cars and proudly owned a few over the years.
Grant was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Lou; father, Fred; brothers, Freddy, Gale, and Mike; and nephew, Jesse. He leaves his sisters, Teresa and Susie; brother, Ronnie; several nieces and nephews; and some very close friends.
Grant was notoriously ornery and could make those closest to him laugh.
He found peace in fishing at the river and Elsmore Lake.
Memorial services for Grant will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, at Elsmore Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Grant Holman memorial fund and checks should be made payable to Feuerborn Family Funeral Services 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
