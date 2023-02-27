Grayce M. Spencer, 92, died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Allen County Regional Hospital in Iola.
Grayce Marie Wycoff was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Kansas City, Mo., to Jesse Fletcher Wycoff and Grace G. Dixon.
On Aug. 30, 1953, Grayce married Ivan Ray Spencer in Garnett. Grayce was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years.
She is survived by her three children, Randy Spencer and wife Debra of Edmond, Okla., Steve and wife Rexine (Nelson) Spencer of Thayer and Mary Spencer and husband Steven Laverty of Afton, Okla.; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in DeWitt Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorial contributions to The Grayce Spencer Music Scholarship Fund at Marmaton Valley High School may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
