Greg Gulick

Gregory Dean Gulick, age 79, of Altoona, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Morning Star Assisted Living, Fredonia. Greg was born June 14, 1943, in Eureka, to Lyle Gulick and Donelda (Gamblian) Gulick.
Greg graduated in 1961 from Eureka High School. He and Sally Stever were married Aug. 27, 1960, in McPherson.
Greg was a route salesman for Rainbo Bread for many years, followed by other salesman jobs.
Greg liked to fish, golf, hunt, and enjoyed coaching baseball in his earlier years. Greg had Stock Car No. 5 that he drove in his younger racing years. He loved animals and he was an avid sports fan, especially the KU Jayhawks and the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed playing his guitar and singing at church. Greg came to know the Lord as an adult and he lived out his faith.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Sally.
Greg is survived by daughter, Kristi Picht, Altoona; Kirk (Ruby) Gulick, Iola; grandchildren, Jessica Heck, Bronson, Clinton (Hollie) Gulick, Wellington, Darci (Brett) Lisher, Iola, Karly (Derrik) McCall, Humboldt, and Kelcy (Brad) Schnaufer, Fort Scott; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister, Diane (Larry) Broddle, Eudora.
A memorial service to honor Greg’s life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Eureka.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
