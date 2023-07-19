Gwendolyn Dobson

Gwendolyn Joyce Dobson was born on May 29, 1943, to Charles and Mae Luttrell, the first of seven children, at Fort Leavenworth. She was born with a caring soul that she shared with the world, a deep love of learning, reading, and a steadfast loyalty to her family.
Gwen died June 23, 2023, at the age of 80.
She is survived by her daughter, Nicolette Mae Dobson; her siblings, Gretta Kontas, Gail Dubray, Glenda Luttrell Donlan, Gennifer Luttrell, Dr. Geff Luttrell; and her sister-in-law Leslie Luttrell along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Gwen grew up and attended school in Iola. After graduating from Junior College, she completed X-ray technician school in Kansas City. While in Kansas City, she met and married Dr. H.F. Dobson. After her daughter was born, she returned to college, graduating from the University of Kansas with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, specializing in reading. She then graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Master’s in Education and later from Emporia State University with a Master’s in Library Sciences.
Gwen was a devoted educator throughout her life. She started teaching at Fairfax Elementary in Kansas City, Kansas, for many years. She later became a librarian in the Turner District. Her infamous stubborn streak inspired her students as she refused to give up on them no matter the struggle, and she continued those relationships far beyond the school year.
After retirement, Gwen missed education and could often be found volunteering at schools as a tutor and at the Pittsburg, Kansas library in the Genealogy Section, helping people learn more about their families.
When she wasn’t working with children or reading, Gwen loved traveling, a highlight being an Alaskan cruise she took with her sister, Gail. She also enjoyed attending quilt shows and exploring various arts and crafts, including photography.
Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. H.F. Dobson of Kansas City, Kan.; her parents, Charles and Mae Luttrell of Iola; and her brother, Col. Gerald Luttrell of Pittsburg.
To honor Gwen’s memory, her family will hold a Celebration of Life at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
The family suggests contributions to the Pittsburg Public Library Foundation instead of flowers.
Advertisement
Advertisement