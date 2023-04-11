Harry Palet

Harry Lee Palet, 71, of Buffalo passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 7, 2023. Harry was born on Dec. 27, 1951, in Chanute the son of Lowell E. and Hazel L. (Butts) Palet.
Harry grew up east of Chanute and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1969. In his younger years, Harry loved muscle cars and had a great drag racing record. Raising and training Brittany Spaniels was a passion of Harry’s and he had some of the best trained bird dogs in the area. Along with training bird dogs, Harry also raised quail for sporting clubs.
Hunting and fishing were also very important to Harry and he made sure that every spring and fall he would hang limb lines on the river with his sons. He never had a boat with a motor and he would row miles to hang his lines. One other hobby of Harry’s was playing pool and to some he was known as quite the shark.
Harry is survived by his two sons, Clayton Palet and his wife Janae of Chanute and Levi Palet of Chanute; four grandchildren, Brittney of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Gracie, Josie, and Ember Lee all of Chanute.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Larry.
Cremation has been requested and a visitation will be on Thursday, April, 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to Pass It On, Outdoor Mentors Inc. and may be left with the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services are entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
