Harvey Sanders

Harvey Leonard Sanders, 70, of Lincoln, Mo., formerly of Iola, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Lincoln Community Care Center, Lincoln, Mo.
Harvey was the second of four children born to Robert Calvin and Harriett (Davis) Sanders. He was born on Thursday, Sept. 8, 1949, in Bartlesville, Okla. He graduated from high school at Coffeyville.
He was united in marriage to Phyllis A. Bartlett on Feb. 8, 1969. They made their home in Osawatomie until moving to Iola in the late ’70s. Phyllis preceded him in death on Oct. 29, 2008.
Harvey worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital which is where he met his wife. He had also worked at Lawson Products.
He enjoyed motorcycle riding and was a member of the Five-O Motorcycle Club. Joining in 1979, Harvey was also a proud member of Iola Masonic Lodge #38 in Iola, and served as an officer there several times. Masonic Rights will be performed in conjunction with his service. His biggest joy in life was the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two sisters Dorothy Asmusson and Debbie Kelman, a niece, and a nephew.
Survivors include his son Eric Sanders and family of Edwards, Mo.; grandson Christian I. Sanders and family of Wisconsin; grandson Aaron Elbrader and family of Iola; his brother Gary Sanders and family of Indiana; 4 brothers-in-law and their families; several great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Harvey also has a daughter, Anne Sanders, location unknown.
Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS 66701.
Memorial contributions are to the American Diabetes Association or American Cancer Society which can be sent c/o the funeral home.