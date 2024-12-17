Helen Bolling

Helen Louise Bolling, 82, of Bronson, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.
Born to Archie and Neola Clark, Helen was a woman of remarkable creativity and generosity.
Affectionately known as the “Archi-tect,” she had a passion for remodeling and reimagining her home, creating a sanctuary for all who entered.
A gifted seamstress, Helen crafted everything from tuxedos to intricate wedding gowns, often providing emergency fixes to save the day. Her hands not only created beautiful garments but also wove together the fabric of her family and community with love and care.
Helen’s journey with her beloved husband, Chub, began when they married as teenagers on Dec. 14, 1958.
Their union spanned 66 years, weathering every storm life presented. Their marriage was the cornerstone of Helen’s life, a testament to enduring love and commitment. Together, they built a family rooted in unity and strength, with children Michael, Mitchell, and Amber.
A voracious reader, Helen found great joy in scriptures and religious texts, deepening her faith and embodying the teachings of Christ through her daily actions. She pastored a handful of churches, along with a Chub, throughout her lifetime, including the Paint Creek Church in Redfield.
Her home was the heart of many gatherings, notably her legendary Easter dinners that welcomed all, sometimes hosting over 100 guests. Her generosity extended beyond her immediate family, offering refuge and mentorship to many in times of need.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Neola Clark; brother, Jerry; sisters, Norma Kuns and Joyce Totten; and great-granddaughter, Claire Louise Bolling.
She is survived by her devoted husband, R.T. (Chub) Bolling; sons, Michael (Melinda) Bolling, Mitchell (Sharon) Bolling, daughter, Amber (Eric) Ericson; siblings, Ruth Emmons, John Clark, and Joe Clark; sister-in-law, Wanda Kring; grandchildren, Lindsey (Brian) Shaughnessy, Cara (Daniel) Thomas, Austin Bolling, Seth (Disheila) Bolling, Garrett (Mandie) Ericson, and Ethan (Tyler) Ericson; and great-grandchildren, Sage (Tea) Shaughnessy, and Maya Shaughnessy, Aidan, Victoria, and Kian Thomas, Caroline Bolling, Theodore and Eldon Bolling, and Julian, Jameson, and Journee Ericson. She is also survived by an incredible number of people who became the family of her heart, including Richard and Steve Shadden.
Helen’s memory will forever inspire those who knew her to live with generosity, faith, and an open heart, just as she did every day.
The family extends their heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.
A visitation will be Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Bronson Community Center, 509 Clay St., Bronson.
A graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Bronson Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the City of Bronson Park Renovation Fund.
Memorials may be left in the care of the Konantz-Cheney Funeral Home, 15 W. Wall St., P.O. Box 309, Fort Scott, KS, 66701. Friends and family may sign the online guest book and share memories at www.konantzcheney.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement