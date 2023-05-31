Henry Ackmann, 79, died at Olathe Hospice House in Olathe on May 16, 2023.
He was born Feb. 27, 1944, in Garnett, the son of Wilhelm “Bill” Ackmann and Anna (Dieken) Ackmann.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Ede Ackmann.
Henry is survived by his son, Caleb Ackmann; four daughters, Ronda (Randy) Rossman; Shannon (John) Eimer; G.J. Meinheit, and Tia (Chris) Copeland; nine grandchildren; seven great- grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Olathe Hospice House care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
