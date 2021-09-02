Henry Ericson

Henry Emmanuel Ericson of Hiattville, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born March 1, 1930, in Salina, to Clarence Cornelius and Amelia Gladys Helena (Hanson) Ericson. In 1940, his family moved from Assaria to Savonburg to farm with his grandfather. Henry graduated from Elsmore High School in 1948. He was a lifelong member of Friends Home Lutheran Church in Savonburg, where he married his lifelong companion, Doris Graham, on Dec. 24, 1952.
Henry served in the United States Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955 at Sault Saint Marie, Mich. They returned to Elsmore and then moved to Hepler working for farmers in those areas. In 1962, they purchased their own farm near Hiattville. As a young 4-H’er in the Happy Hustlers in Allen County, Henry started his Angus cattle herd under the Double X Bar brand. At Hiattville, he started the Cloverdale Angus Farm, but kept the brand. He was a member of the Kansas Angus Association, American Angus Association and helped form the Southeast Kansas Junior Angus Association so his grandchildren could begin their own herds. He was also a member of KLA, served on Bourbon County Extension Board, Bourbon County Fair Board and was a 4-H swine leader for the Hiattville 4-H Club.
In 1990, he and Doris were inducted into the Kansas Master Farmer Homemaker group for their Extension, for agriculture and community involvement. In 2007, his family was recognized as the Kansas 4-H Family of the Year. He served as the president of the organization. He served on the board of the Friends Home Lutheran Church, USD 235 School Board, and Craw-Kan Telephone Board. For 67 years he was a Freemason attached to Virginia Lodge 315 and a 35-year member of the Thompson-Harkey Post 25 American Legion.
Henry is survived by his wife of 68 years and seven months, Doris; daughters, Debra Lust, Fort Scott, Karen Ericson, Riley, Susan Jones (Roger), LaHarpe, and Brenda Peacock (Terry), Golden, Mo.; sons, Kevin Ericson (Donna), Frisco, Texas and John Ericson (Ellaine), Fort Scott; 17 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister, Gloria Crowley, of Frontenac. He was preceded in death by a son, George Russell “Rusty” Ericson; parents; and brothers, Gordon and Dale Wesley Ericson. Henry will be remembered by his family and friends as a fun-loving, hardworking, God- fearing man that will be missed.
The Rev. Chub Bolling will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 at the Friends Home Lutheran Church west of Savonburg. Burial with military honors will be in the Elsmore Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Cheney Witt Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the Elsmore Alumni Scholarship Fund or the Bourbon County Fair Association and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Ft. Scott, KS. Words of remembrance may be submitted to the online guestbook at cheneywitt.com.
