Ina June Combs, 90, of Aliceville, passed away early Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at The Meadows in Burlington.
Ina was born June 14, 1934, the daughter of Guy William and Freda Lillian (Volland) Hunter. Ina’s mother, Freda, died when Ina was 1 year old and her father later married Myrtle May Varvel.
On Feb. 15, 1953, she and Roland Dwight Combs were married at Le Roy. They had four daughters.
They made their home in Aliceville where Ina worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was also employed at the Golden Age Lodge and then The Meadows in Burlington for a number of years until retiring in 2008.
Dwight preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2012. She also suffered the loss of her four daughters, Kimberly Sue Wallace in 1995, Vicky Stout in 2013, and Terry Jo Combs and Sandra Combs both in 2021. She was also preceded in death by her parents; her stepmother; and an infant sister, Verla Maxine Hunter.
She is survived by her grandchildren, James David Wallace, Rashawna Stripling, and Hayley Westerman and husband Brandon; great-grandchildren, Brodon and Havick Westerman, Lincoln Stripling, Jaydie and Nora Combs, and Dwight Roberts; a sister, Phyllis Jansen (Jess), and many relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, June 24, at St. John Cemetery in Aliceville.
The family will meet with friends from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m., Monday, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington before departing to the cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Meadows (assisted living facility in Burlington) and sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
