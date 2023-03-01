Ivan Goins

Ivan L. Goins, 87, Colony, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at his home.
Ivan was born in Welda, on Feb. 15, 1936, the 11th of 13 children to George and Sadie (Barber) Goins.
He married Yvonne Cleaver on June 15, 1957, in Garnett.
She preceded him in death on Jan. 23, 2023; and son, Ivan Dale “Bubba” Goins on Sept. 23, 2022.
Ivan is survived by his two daughters, Jeannie Jackson and Dan and Lorena Goins; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, one brother and many nieces and nephews.
The family is planning memorial services for a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Colony Christian Church and may be sent in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, PO BOX 408, Garnett, KS 66032.
Condolence may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
