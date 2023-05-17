J.R. Michael

Jesse Ray Michael, 83, of Joplin, died Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Webb City Health and Rehab Center in Webb City, Mo.
Jesse was born in Anderson, Mo., on March 4, 1940, to Furlin and Armeta Michael.
He is survived by his daughter Sara Hart and husband Greg, and granddaughter Emily of Joplin and son Kelly Michael of Fayetteville, Ark.; sisters Cheryl (Chuck) Boston, Olathe, Jerry Michael, Iola, and Linda (Larry) Montfort, Mackinsville; brother Frank Michael, Iola; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of J.R. may be made to the Fisher House Foundation which provides funding to families of veterans and wounded soldiers receiving treatment at medical facilities. Memorial contributions may be left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. A private family service is planned through the funeral home.
The family will receive visitors from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Warrens Branch Baptist Church, 9166 Antelope Rd., Seneca, Mo..
A private family service will be held under the direction of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
