Jackie Broyles

Jackie Jo Broyles, 65, Blue Mound, died Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021.
She was born in Belleville, Ill., the daughter of Jack Loyd and JoAnn Freer Collins. She graduated from Fort Scott High School. Jackie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Terry Broyles, on March 29, 1975. To this union, four children were born.
When the children were old enough, Jackie attended Neosho County Community College to become a registered nurse. She worked at Anderson County Hospital, Golden Heights Living Center, Allen County Hospital and served her community as a member of the school board for over 15 years, completing her career as the school nurse for Jayhawk USD 346.
Jackie was a member of The Barn Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her husband on the sailboat, watching old movies, documentaries, history, reading countless novels, getting her nails done, a glass of wine and especially all of the sleepovers with her grandkids.
Jackie’s faith was number one in her life, followed by the love she had for her entire family. She attended many events of her children and grandchildren through the years.
Jackie is survived by her husband, Terry, four children, Kerry Coffel and husband Dustin, Krissy Beckmon and husband Nathan, son, Matthew Broyles and daughter, Kimberly Broyles; grandchildren: Shyla, Lexi, Indy, Rylee (and husband Chase), Haylee, Aylee, TJ, Kody, Gabriel, Josiah and Elijah.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, at The Barn Church, 2503 KS 3, Blue Mound.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. today at The Barn. Contributions are suggested to The Barn, c/o Schneider Funeral Home, P.O. Box J, Mound City, KS 66056. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
