Jackie McFadden

Jacquelyn Irene McFadden, 96, of Iola died Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Medicalodges of Iola.
She was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Moran, to Roy W. Cox and Irene E. (Swanson) Cox.
Jackie married Jim McFadden. They later divorced. He preceded her in death.
Jackie is survived by her children, Jayme (John) Donaldson, Kirk (Brenda) McFadden, Jack McFadden and April Thomas; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 10, in Highland Cemetery, Iola, with inurnment following.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Wesley United Methodist Church and may be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
