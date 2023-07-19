James Atkinson

James Alan Atkinson, age 74, died July 14, 2023, at his home in Iola.
He was born in Halstead to Leonard Atkinson and Clara (Marcy) Atkinson.
He married Joyce Acheson on Jan. 3, 1971, in Independence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Clara Atkinson.
Survivors include his wife, Joyce, of the home; his children, Jayme Kral of Goddard, and Jason Atkinson of Gas; sisters, Rita Stapleton of Fall River, and Linda Moulds of Neodesha; and two grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a family service will be held at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Iola or to A.C.A.R.F. and left in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
