James G. Hansen & Rosa A. Hansen

James G. Hansen of Iola, Kansas passed away peacefully on Dec. 13, 2022, in Arvada, Colorado.
James was born Sept. 5, 1928 in North Platte, Nebraska, to George and Mabel Hansen. He graduated from North Platte High School in 1948 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in England. He was Honorably Discharged in 1954.
He then married Rosa A. Cramer in Iola. They made their home in North Platte where James was employed as a locomotive engineer for Union Pacific Railroad. He worked there for 47 years. Upon his retirement, they moved to Iola until 2017 where he worked for Iola Sterling Six Cinema, which he enjoyed tremendously.
In 2017, they moved to Arvada, Colorado to live with their son Tim, until their deaths.
Rosa passed away on March 13, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on Oct. 15, 1933 to Fred and Lucile Cramer and was raised on a farm south of LaHarpe, Kansas. She graduated from Iola High School and worked for the SG Kress Company in Iola.
On Sept. 5, 1954 she was married to James Hansen in Iola. She was a dedicated and loving mother raising four children. She was also very active in the church and was an active volunteer.
She and James also had numerous foster children that they cared for over the years in North Platte. They both loved gardening, camping, spending time with grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Both were preceded in death by their parents and a daughter, Sharon K. Hansen (Fisher).
They are survived by sons Timothy Hansen (Kevin Davis) of Arvada, and Eric Hansen (Cabrina) of North Platte; daughter Cynthia Walters (Dewayne) of Henderson, Nebraska; eight grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition, James is survived by his sister, Helen Huebner of Omaha, Nebraska.
Rosa is survived by sisters May Jackson of Mound City, Mary (Martin) Henderson of Elsmore, and brother David (Sandy) Cramer of Humboldt. Both are survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for James and Rosa will be on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church in Iola. Both were cremated and will be buried at LaHarpe Cemetery with graveside services following the ceremony. A po luck dinner will follow at First Christian Church.
Advertisement
Advertisement