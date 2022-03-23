James Jackson

James G. Jackson, 89, passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Keepsake Kottage in Wichita. James was born Feb. 23, 1933 in rural Bronson, the son to Arthur G. and M. Esther (Reynolds) Jackson.
James resided in Kansas most of his life, except for six years he spent in California. After high school, James joined the U.S. Army. On June 25, 1954 in LaHarpe, James married Maxine Vincent. James and Maxine have been married for 67 years. She survives at her daughter’s home in Wichita.
James worked in the oil fields most of his life. He also drove semis and hauled campers for NuWay. In his free time he enjoyed golfing and going fishing. James was a member of the Chanute Church of the Nazarene, Masons, and the American Legion Post 170 of Chanute.
Including his wife Maxine, James is survived by daughters Brenda Rhodes and husband Gary of Piedmont, Okla., Vicki Hunziker of Wichita and Jayme Minyard and husband Wayne of El Paso, Texas; a sister, Dorothy Dice of Osawatomie; a brother-in-law, Gene Vincent and wife Bonnie of Colony; six grandchildren, Jared Rhodes (Tracy) of Portland, Ore., Meghan Parker (Drew) of Bakersfield, Calif., Katie Feisal (JK) of Oklahoma City, Melissa Kosek (Nathan) of Alamogordo, N.M., Rachelle Minyard of San Diego, Calif., and Erica Minyard of Scotts Valley, Calif.; six great-grandchildren, Garrison, Tatum, and Kendall Parker and Eliza, Reed and Marshall Feisal and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Cecil Jackson and wife Dottie, Kathryn Deer and husband Percy, Lorene Mann and husband Delbert, Glenn Jackson and wife Lucille, Virginia Henderson and husband Olin, and brother-in-law Fred Dice.
Cremation has been requested and a memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 26, at the Chanute Church of the Nazarene. Memorials have been suggested to either the Chanute Church of the Nazarene or the Wichita Animal Action League and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
