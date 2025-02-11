James Setter

James Joseph Setter, a devoted husband, father, and public servant, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute, Kan., at the age of 82. Born in Chicago, Ill., on Oct. 14, 1942, to Ambrose and Katherine (Knox) Setter, James lived a life marked by dedication to his country, his family, and the communities he served.
After joining the U.S. Navy on Feb. 18, 1960, James proudly served aboard the USS Oklahoma City, receiving an honorable discharge on Nov. 10, 1963. He then embarked on a long and distinguished career in law enforcement, beginning as a police officer in Venture, Calif. He and his beloved wife, Florence, whom he married on April 8, 1963, in Long Beach, Calif., moved to Kansas, where James further dedicated himself to public service. He served as an undersheriff in Garnett, a deputy and then sheriff in Kincaid, and continued his service as sheriff in Moran, and undersheriff in Thayer and Erie, before retiring from law enforcement. Following his retirement, he worked at the ammunition plant in Parsons, before a final retirement. James and Florence later resided in Las Vegas before returning to Humboldt, Kan., in 2018, where they made their home.
James’ commitment to serving others was unwavering. He took great pride in his work and in the communities he protected and served. In his free time, he found solace and enjoyment in reading, particularly the works of author Louis L’Amour.
He is survived by his loving wife, Florence; daughter, Laura (Daniel) Onnen of Humboldt; son, James R. (Jackie) Setter of League City, Texas; brothers, Phil, John, Charles, Bruce, Steven, and Bernie; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ambrose and Katherine Setter, and his brother, Greg Setter.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home. No services are scheduled. While his presence will be deeply missed, his legacy of service and devotion will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.
