Jamie Martin

Jamie D. Martin was born on April 19, 1986, in Topeka to Kyle and June Martin. Jamie passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.
Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Kyle Martin, and grandparents, Richard Drury, Pete Martin and Beverly Ray.
He is survived by his mother, June Martin Reno and stepfather Darrin Reno, both of Iola; brothers, Jesse Martin of Tulsa, Okla., Shelton Reno of Iola; sisters, Jenell Martin of Overland Park, Tiffany Martin and Shelby Reno, both of Iola, and Charlie Metzer of Emporia; his children, Jada Martin, Braxin Martin, Isabelle Martin and Kyler Martin, all of Iola; and the mother of his children, Heather Martin; nieces and nephews, Corey Boyer of Kansas City, Mo., Jaxen Bain of Overland Park, Cameran Johnson of Humboldt, Remington Metzger of Emporia. He is also survived by his grandparents, numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
Jamie loved fishing, camping, grilling and spending time with his kids. He was an avid Chiefs fan, enjoyed country cruising and hunting for morel mushrooms. He also enjoyed taking care of lawns with care and pride, as if they were his own lawn.
A private celebration of life service was held at Rivertree Christian Church, Iola, officiated by Matt Bycroft. Jamie will be greatly missed.