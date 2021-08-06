Janice George

Janice Kay George, 77, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at her home in Hartford.
She was born Feb. 21, 1944, in Beloit, the daughter of Glenn and Arline Yost Steinshouer.
Janice attended Downs High School where she graduated with the Class of 1962.
Janice married the love of her life, James I. George, on Sept. 9, 1965, in Cawker City. Janice and Jim made their home in Hartford in 1967. They were faithful members of the Hartford United Methodist Church for many years. She worked for USD 252 as a paraprofessional for over 17 years before her retirement in 2008.
Janice will live on in the hearts and memories of her devoted husband, Jim, of their home in Hartford; daughter, Janel George, of New Strawn; sons, Alan George and wife Shelley of Ottawa and John George and wife Karrie of Liberty, Mo.; sister, Darlene Manely and husband Jay, of Lebanon; brother, Terry Steinshouer and wife Mary, of Downs; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous extended family and a host of dear friends. Janice was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Glenda.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, at the Hartford Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, August 13, at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Learning Resource Program and sent in care of the funeral home.
