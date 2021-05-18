Nelva “Jean” Frederick, age 92, of Humboldt, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Neosho Regional Medical Center, Chanute. Jean was born Jan. 16, 1929, in Chanute, to Lloyd Myers and Viola (Fegal) Myers.
Jean graduated from Chanute High School and Chanute Junior College. Jean worked at Bank of Commerce, Allen County Hospital, Corner Post Restaurant and Green Thumb Garden Center.
Jean and William L. “Bill” Frederick were married on Sept. 18, 1951, in Hutchinson.
Jean was a member of South Logan Extension Unit, Old Hens Club and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed gardening, growing flowers, cooking, feeding and watching birds, especially humming birds. She also enjoyed taking mystery bus tours and traveling. Jean liked visiting with her neighbors and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, William L. “Bill” Frederick; her parents; grandson, Frank Travis Yoho; son-in-law, Darrell Honas; brother-in-law, Jack Frederick; and nephew, Larry Shepherd.
Jean is survived by sons, Gary (Marsha) Frederick, Humboldt, Jim (Trina) Frederick, Humboldt; daughter, Linda Honas, Humboldt; grandchildren, Chad Frederick, Brent Frederick, Josh Honas, Andrew Honas, Kellee Woods; 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marcia Herder; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation is from 2:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19, followed by a graveside service at 3 p.m at DeWitt Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, and may be left with Feuerborn family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS.