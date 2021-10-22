Wilma Jean (Jeannie) Stanley passed away after a short illness on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Prescott, Ariz. Jeannie, the only child of Albert Daugherty and Grace (Hall) Daugherty, was 93.
Jeannie was born and raised in Wichita. She graduated from Wichita High School East in 1946, worked in Wichita for several years and married Jimmie Stanley, a pilot in the Air Force, in 1953. They had two children, John and Judy.
Although something of a homebody, Jeannie learned to love travel, and happily made a new home for herself and her family every few years as Jimmie received new assignments.
The highlight of their travels came in the 1960s, when she and the family lived in England for three years. Jeannie greatly enjoyed visiting many of the old castles, cathedrals and other historic sites in England, and often traveled to other European countries, as well.
Eventually she and Jimmie settled in Duncan, Okla., where Jeannie volunteered at the local hospital, and assisted at the polls on election days.
After Jimmie’s retirement, they moved to Prescott, where they lived among the pine trees. From there they traveled extensively, visiting many of the West’s most beautiful national parks, including Zion, Bryce, Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon.
Jeannie was a quiet, caring and immensely kind person who had the knack of making those around her feel cherished. She had a lifelong love of music and reading and cats, and passed those loves along to her children. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Jeannie is survived by her son, John, and his wife, Betty, of Phoenix; and by her daughter, Judy, of Prescott Valley, Ariz. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Stanley, of Iola; nieces, Carla Jo Hunt and her husband, Ken, of Iola, Connie Rourk, of Iola, Paula Wachholz, of Panora, Iowa, and Vickie Weilert and her husband, Tim, of Chanute; and one nephew, Steve, of Iola, and by many grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband.
The Stanley family will greet friends and relatives from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, with a funeral service at 2 o’clock at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial will follow in the Moran Cemetery.
For the safety and health of those in attendance, the family requests that face masks be worn during the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to your local humane society or animal shelter, or to your local hospice. Condolences may by left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Jeannie Stanley’s funeral service can be watched here: https://vimeo.com/637536196
Advertisement