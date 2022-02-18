Jerome Jacobs

Jerome F. Jacobs, age 66, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Jerome was born Sept. 11, 1955, in Kingman, Kansas, to Harold Leonard and Lucille Catherine (Roth) Jacobs. He attended Yates Center High School and graduated with the class of 1974. He married Monica Dieker after high school. Their union was blessed with two children, Lindsay and Trenton. They later divorced. For over 40 years, Jerome dedicated his career to J.B. Supply in Iola. He purchased the business in 1987 and operated until his retirement. After retiring, he spent his time gardening and accepted his new position as “neighborhood watch.”
In his extra time, you could find him witching for oil wells with local oil field workers. He was well known for his gardening skills and growing the best tomatoes in Allen County. Prior to his children’s adult life, Jerome dedicated his time to coaching and mentoring them throughout their sports careers. He served as the Eucharistic Minister for a number of years at St. John’s Church in Iola. Family was always very important to him. His grandchildren held a special place in his heart. Often known for his selfless acts, you could always count on Jerome to jump at the opportunity to help others and give when he was able.
Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Lucille Jacobs; sister, Rita Hoag; nephew, Dillon Fullerton; sister-in-law, Gretchen Jacobs; and beloved dog, Cash.
Jerome is survived by children, Lindsay Caudell (Dereck) and Trent Jacobs; grandchildren, Kylie, Tatum, and Cooper Caudell; brothers, Gerald “Jake” Jacobs of Iola, Ron Jacobs (Guyla) of Yates Center, Martin Jacobs of Wichita, Donald Jacobs (Collette) of Yates Center, Leo Jacobs of Park City; sisters, Kathy Koelsch of Emporia, and Janet Fullerton (Rick) of Yates Center; brother-in-law, Gil Hoag of Bonner Springs; 18 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and great-nephews; 3 great-great-nieces and nephews; and numerous other family members and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. Mass will follow at 10. Burial will follow at Yates Center Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Memorials are suggested to St. John’s Catholic Church of Iola, and may be left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
