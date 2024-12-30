 | Mon, Dec 30, 2024
Jerry Anderson

March 9, 1954 - Dec. 23, 2024

Obituaries

December 30, 2024 - 2:46 PM

Gerald “Jerry” Anderson passed away at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute, Kan., on Dec. 23, 2024, at the age of 70. Born on March 9, 1954, in Iola, Kan., he was the oldest of three sons to Glen and Suan Anderson. He graduated from Iola High School.

On March 10, 2001, Jerry married Charlene (Evenson) Anderson.

Jerry is preceded in death by his brother, Stanton.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Charlene Anderson; and brother, Ken Anderson (Marlene).

In accordance with Jerry’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. A Celebration of Life will be held in April at Santa Fe Lake, Chanute.

