Gerald Allen (Jerry) Davis, age 87, of Iola, died on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, at Moran Manor.
He was born July 10, 1936, in rural Redfield, to Albert (Bert) Davis and Wilma (Boone) Davis.
He married Marilyn Stanley on Oct. 1, 1983, in Iola. She survives.
Survivors also include children, Gayla O’Dell, Steve Davis; and step-children, Teresa Ross, Tammie Cloud, Christina Bruner, Brenda Riedel.
Family will greet friends from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
