Jerry Hudson

Jerome A. Hudson, 77, of Las Vegas, and formerly of Yates Center, died Monday, March 6, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Jerry was born Sept. 8, 1945, in Utica, Mo., to Roland Hudson and Susan K. (Stamper) Potts.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Beverly, of the home; daughters, Sarah Beloshapka, Mary Rasmussen Berry; two granddaughters and several other relatives.
There will be no services per Jerry’s request. He will be inurned in the family cemetery near Utica, Mo..
Memorials in Jerry’s honor are suggested to one of his favorite animal rescues: Heaven Can Wait Animal Society, 546 North Eastern Avenue, Ste 175, Las Vegas, NV 89101, or C5-Community Cat Coalition of Clark County, P.O, Box 570683, Las Vegas, NV 89157.
