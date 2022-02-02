Jerry Lealand Harris of Iola went to Heaven on Jan. 19, 2022.
Jerry was born in Kansas City, Mo., to LenaBelle Wetzel Harris and Jerrold Harris on Nov. 29, 1956.
Jerry attended schools in Kansas City, Mo., Arma and Mulberry. After moving to Walnut, he attended Girard High School.
Jerry began work at an early age with the local farmers, he later did factory work, as well as water towers and construction before finding his career in being an over-the-road trucker.
He spent many years up and down the highways breaking for home every chance he could to spend time with his children and grandchildren. Jerry hung up his mic in 2021.
Jerry enlisted in the Army National Guard on March 27, 1978, with an Honorable Discharge on March 2, 1993.
In 1976 on March 9, Jerry was united in marriage to Joyce Paisley. The two had two daughters together. They later divorced in 1982.
In 1984, he married Angela Lessly. After having one son together they divorced in 2000.
Jerry knew no stranger. His love for others will surpass his time here on earth. He enjoyed his family, fishing and gifting others in need, while passing time playing card games, dominoes and Chinese checkers. He also loved to get lost in the pages of a good book.
Jerry could not be found without his Bible at hand. He was known to speak and share the love of God into the ears and hearts of others.
Survivors include his daughter Johanna Harris of Iola, his son Christopher Harris and future daughter-in-law Elizabeth Brittain of Oklahoma; grandchildren Nathan Stevens, Brent Stevens, Braden Stevens, Chase Edwards, Chance Edwards, Aiden Edwards, Legacy Harris, Lilly Henderson, Mason Sutton, Dalton Sutton and Brodie Sutton; sisters Donna Harris, Jennifer Harris, Pam Strong and Gracie Harris; brother Don Harris; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends to count.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother LenaBelle Wetzel, father Jarrold Harris, daughter Debra Harris, brothers Daniel Harris and Rodger Harris; and son-in-law Josh Stevens.
Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, Feb. 5, at First Christian Church, 1608 Oregon Rd., Iola. Lisa Creamer will read the eulogy. Dinner will be served following the service.
Burial will take place in the Mulberry Cemetery at a later date with military honors, Cobey Clarkson officiating the graveside service.
Donations for his daughter and son can be left at the church the day of memorial services.
