Jerry Ranes

Jerry Joe Ranes, 84, lifelong resident of Le Roy, passed away early Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Life Care Center in Burlington.
Jerry was born July 11, 1937, in Iola, the son of Homer and Elma (Cushman) Ranes. He attended the Le Roy schools and then joined the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion.
He was involved in crude oil production all of his life. He drilled, pumped, pulled and all other activities involved in oil production and sold oil field supplies. He was a member of the Kansas Gas and Oil Assoc. and KIOGA.
He was a member of the former United Methodist Church in LeRoy.
On June 1, 1990, he and Betty Basel Lindsay were married at the 1st Christian Church in LeRoy. They enjoyed life together for nearly 32 years.
Jerry loved being outdoors, whether checking on the oil wells or hunting or fishing. He also had a great love for dogs.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Ranes.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; his daughter, Lisa Ranes-Sherwood (Jon), Westphalia; step-children, Richard Lindsay, Tennessee, and Karen Dakle (Marty), Hillsboro, KS; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Interment will follow in Le Roy Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends prior to the service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SCC Honor Flight, SCC Scholarship Fund, or the Burlington Animal Shelter, and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839.
