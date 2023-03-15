Gerald (“Jerry”) Wayne Turner, 91, died Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Harleysville, Pa.
Jerry was born near LaHarpe on July 23, 1931, the son of Marie (Roberts) Turner and Walter (“Tom”) Lee Turner and lived much of his boyhood in Iola.
He married Dorris Miller in 1959.
She survives, as do six children, Cheryl Maricle, Las Vegas, Diane (Scott) Webber, Fort Washington, Debbie (Skip) Derro, Harleysville, Jerry Turner, Chesterbrook, Pa., Cindy Turner, Framingham, Mass., and Julie (Bill) Prichett, Phoenixville, Pa., 18 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at St. Mary Roman Catholic Church in Schwenksville, Pa., immediately following a 10 a.m. viewing. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Norristown, Pa.
The family suggests memorial donations to Valley View Community Food Bank in Sun City, Ariz.
