Gerald Robert (Jerry) Utley, 79, of Iola, died Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at Medicalodges Fort Scott.
Jerry was born Dec. 7, 1943, in Pipestone, Minn., to Marvin F. Utley and Florence H. (Lange) Utley.
He served his country in the United States Army.
Jerry is survived by long-time companion, Janice Oberg, of the home; daughters, Amanda Keller, Chanute, and Yolanda (Troy) Habiger, Humboldt; son, Chad Utley, Chanute; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A funeral service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Burial with military honors will follow in the Legion Section of Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
