Jessie Ewing

Jessie Allen Ewing, age 80, of Iola, died September 17, 2020, at Prairie Mission Retirement Village in St, Paul. He was born July 13, 1940, in Moran to Leonard Ewing and Myrtle (Radcliff) Ewing.
Jessie married Beverly Jean Malloy on September 11, 1961, in Iola. He was preceded in death by Beverly; his parents; and infant daughter, Teresa. He is survived by daughter, Rhonda Ingraham of Chanute; and sons Keith Ewing of Buffalo, Kevin Swing of Wichita, and Kelly Ewing of Humboldt.
Visitation will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway, Iola. Burial will be at a later date in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.