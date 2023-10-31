James “Jim” Leland Cole, age 84, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2023, at Allen County Hospital.
He was born on Nov. 2, 1938 to Spencer Leland and Vivian Ruth (Ramsey) Cole.
He married Anna Dale (Chilcott) on Jan. 18, 1957.
Jim is preceded in death by brothers Frank and Wilbur, and sisters, Judy, Grace, Donna and Norma.
Survivors include his wife; sisters, Vivian and Debbie, and children, Chris and Annette Cole, Tim Cole, Jamie Cole and Russell Cole.
Family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service The Venue, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, on Wednesday. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel. Burial will take place in Moran Cemetery.
