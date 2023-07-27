Jim Maloney

Jim D. Maloney, 70, Iola, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Medicalodges of Iola.
Jim was born Nov. 2, 1952, in Iola, to Joe Maloney and Helen (Gregory) Maloney.
Jim is survived by son, Jimmie (Lisa) Maloney, Iola; daughter, Candace Maloney, Iola; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. Inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Covenant of Faith Christian Center, Iola, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
