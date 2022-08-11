James “Jim” Neil, 69, died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.
Jim was born Jan. 19, 1953, to Robert Eugene and Mary Elaine (Burns) Neil in Fort Worth. Jim married Lynne Holloway on July 7, 1979.
She survives, as do a son, Eric Neil; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his ex-wife, Rhonda Cree; and relatives in the Iola area, including great-aunt Maude Burns.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Burial will follow at Hepler Cemetery in Hepler, Kansas. Family will greet friends starting at 9 o’clock, prior to the service.
Memorials are suggested to the Iola Senior Center and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
