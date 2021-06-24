Tuesday, June 22, 2021, James “Jim” Shomaker left on a journey from this world.
Jim was born Jan. 30, 1942, at home in Hiattville to Orville Shomaker and Maxine Gooding-Cuppet.
He graduated from Stark High School and joined the U.S. Navy, where he served on the USS Gearing as an engineer from 1963 to 1967.
He retired from RCC in Long Beach, Calif., after 30+ years.
He was preceded in death by parents Vern and Maxine Cuppet; and a granddaughter, Andrea Shomaker.
He is survived by children, Kim Montgomery (Mark), Amy Fletcher (Chad), Jimmy Shomaker (Crystal), and Bobby Shomaker (Kristina); along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by siblings, Loretta Cuppet, Butch Cuppet, Jeanie Mavec (Matt); and his best friends Molly, Cowboy, Big Boy, Little Buddy and Pig Pen.
Jim was a kind and generous man.
He was the greatest dad that four kids could ever hope for.
May he forever have the wind in his sails and his compass true.
Any contributions in his memory can be forwarded to the Savonburg Public Library or ACARF.
Memorial service to take place at a later date.
