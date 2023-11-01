Jim Smith 

James Gilbert Smith, age 77, of Iola, Kansas, passed away Oct. 25, 2023, at his residence. Jim was born April 21, 1946 in Iola to Eugene B. Smith and Jessie (Heldebrandt) Smith.
Jim was employed with T.G.&Y. in Iola, and then Pegues Department Store and Peel’s Beauty Supply in Hutchinson, before retiring back to Iola.
He was preceded in death by his parents; step-brothers, William (Bill) Smith, Robert (Bob) Smith, Richard (Ben) Spencer, Jesse (Roe) Spencer; and brother, Leonard Smith.
Jim is survived by a brother, Larry Lee Smith; cousins, Kay Southards, Jay Johnson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jim wishes to take time to remember those whom he held close and considered family, Christopher Britton, Lt. Governor David and Elizabeth Toland, Donna Houser, Levi Flory, Eddie Johnson, and Trey O’Hara.
Jim had a true love for all animals and, therefore, in his estate Jim left his Iola residence to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF).
A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12 at Derryberry Breadery, 20 W. Jackson Ave., Iola.
After the celebration, Levi Flory of TLC Garden Center in LaHarpe has graciously donated a “Golden Rain Tree,” in Jim’s memory, which will be planted at ACARF, 305 E. Highway 54, LaHarpe.
Memorials may be designated to Jim’s second love, the Iola Theatre Association, and sent to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Please, the family requests no flowers or plants.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
