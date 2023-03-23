Jim Sowers

James “Jim” Wayne Sowers, 75, of Lenexa, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
He was born on Nov. 15, 1947, in Ottawa, to Clare and Marion (Anderson) Sowers.
Jim married Chari on June 7, 1969.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Chari Sowers; children, Niccole Thorne, Woodinville, Wash., and Jeffrey (Natalie) Sowers, Council Grove; five grandchildren and several other relatives.
A memorial service was March 4 at Church of the Resurrection West, Lenexa.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
