Jim Sowers

James “Jim” Wayne Sowers, 75, of Lenexa, died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.
He was born Nov. 15, 1947, in Ottawa, to Clare and Marion (Anderson) Sowers.
He married wife Chari on June 7, 1969. She survives, as do children Niccole Thorne, Woodinville, Wash., and Jeffrey (Natalie) Sowers, Council Grove; brothers, Mike Sowers, Merlin (Lynn) Sowers and Robert (Alice) Sowers; grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, James, Quinley, and Turner; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service was March 4 at Church of the Resurrection West, Lenexa.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, which may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement