Jimmie Maley

Jimmie Leon Maley, 69, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at his home in Iola.
Jimmie was born June 5, 1952, to Glen and Florence (Crowell) Maley in Gas City. He graduated from Iola High School where he was heavily involved in FFA and traveled to Europe. He then began working for Gates Rubber Company. His career at Gates lasted 35 years before retiring in 2014. In 1991, Jimmie married Joyce (Folk) Larson on Nov. 2, in Bronson at Hope Chapel.
Jimmie was always on the hunt with his metal detector. He was even part of several metal detecting clubs. You could find him at the casino from time to time with his wife. Date nights between the two of them consisted of a lot of movies. He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. The biggest joy of his life was his grandchildren. He would haul them around on the golf cart at the farm. He was wrapped around the grandkids’ fingers. They loved gardening with him, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He will be missed for his big heart, long talks, and ornery nature.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Florence Maley; brother, Melvin Maley; and sisters, Linda Maley and Dorothy Fulton.
Jimmie is survived by wife of 30 years, Joyce Maley; children, Travis and Kathy Larson, Jaime and Jason Luedke, Jeremy Maley, and Garrett and Ariel Larson; siblings, Jason and Cyndi Maley, and Winona English; grandchildren, Austin and Kolby Hammer, Augustus and Allie Luedke; Kaitlyn Larson, Levi Larson, Elijah Luedke, and Madeline Larson; great-grandchildren, Brantley and Jimmie Hammer; and numerous other family members and friends, including “that damn Maranda.”
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola. Cremation will take place following the service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Gas City Cemetery.
Family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday in The Venue at the funeral home.
