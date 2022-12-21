Jimmy O’Brien

Jimmy Dale O’Brien, Sr., 93, Iola, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola. Jimmy was born June 18, 1929, in Independence, to Paul O’Brien and Lois (Johnson) O’Brien.
Jimmy and Patricia Krueger were married Feb. 7, 1958, in McComb, Miss.
Jimmy was preceded in death by a son, Frederick Paul O’Brien.
His wife survives, as do a daughter, Kathy O’Brien, Columbus; son, Jimmy (Rhonda) O’Brien Jr., Iola; eight grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S 54, Iola. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery in Emporia.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
