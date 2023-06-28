JoAnn Fehr, 88, of Iola passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023 at home surrounded by her family.
JoAnn is survived by her sons Curtis Kevin Fehr and his wife Emily and Scott Joseph Fehr; her daughter Cynthia Lyn Anderson; three grandchildren, Kristin Stotler and her husband Justin, Tyler Fehr and his wife Nikki, and Kyle Fehr; and six great-grandchildren Emalee, Colton, Lynsie, Cain, Bailey and Marlee.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time. Memorials have been suggested to ACARF and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.