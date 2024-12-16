Joseph “Jody” Charles Haen, age 72, passed away at the KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan., on Dec. 10, 2024.
Jody was born on Oct. 8, 1952, to Frank and Margaret (Kipp) Haen. After high school, Jody attended Emporia State University and earned a degree in computer science.
Jody was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Haen.
He is survived by his wife; and brothers, Jim Haen and Jerry Haen.
A Mass of Christian Burial service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, at 10 a.m., at St. Martin’s Oratory in Piqua, Kan. Inurnment will immediately follow at St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery. A Rosary will take place just before the service, at 9:30 a.m., for those who wish to join.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
