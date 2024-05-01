 | Wed, May 01, 2024
John Brown

Sept. 21, 1953 - April 27, 2024

Obituaries

May 1, 2024 - 1:37 PM

Johnny “John” Ray Brown, age 70, died Saturday, April 27, 2024, at his home in Moran.

He was born Sept. 21, 1953, to Montie and Peggy (Symonds) Brown in Coffeyville.

He served in the Navy.

He married Karen in 1972. She survives.

Other survivors include children, Leslie “Missy” Brown of Wichita, John Benjamin “Ben” Brown of Lafayette, California, and Melinda “Mindy” Brown of Wichita.

A Celebration of Life  is planned for 10 a.m. May 10, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow immediately after the service at Fort Scott National Cemetery.

